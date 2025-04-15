Live election results: Oakland mayor, city council, measure A

Oakland voters will make their voices heard in the special election on Tuesday, selecting a leader to fill the role left vacant after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled last November.

The ballot includes nine candidates for Oakland mayor, but the two front-runners are former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee and former city council member Loren Taylor.

Since Thao's recall and indictment, several city leaders have taken over the role, most recently Kevin Jenkins, who was appointed as interim mayor in January.

In this election, Oakland voters will also decide on the next city council member for District 2, along with Measure A, which would increase local sales tax by a half-cent.

