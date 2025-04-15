Expand / Collapse search

Live election results: Oakland mayor, city council, measure A

Published  April 15, 2025 7:00pm PDT
Oakland
Oakland's 2 leading mayoral candidates campaign on the eve of special election, voters plans to cast their ballots last minute

Oakland's 2 leading mayoral candidates Loren Taylor and Barbara Lee hit the streets on the eve of election day to get out the vote. Many voters tell KTVU they will decide on election day.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland voters will make their voices heard in the special election on Tuesday, selecting a leader to fill the role left vacant after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled last November.

The ballot includes nine candidates for Oakland mayor, but the two front-runners are former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee and former city council member Loren Taylor.

Since Thao's recall and indictment, several city leaders have taken over the role, most recently Kevin Jenkins, who was appointed as interim mayor in January. 

In this election, Oakland voters will also decide on the next city council member for District 2, along with Measure A, which would increase local sales tax by a half-cent. 

Live Election Results

