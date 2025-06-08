Oakland native Kehlani no longer headlining SoSF Pride festival

article

R&B singer Kehlani is no longer performing at a Pride music festival in San Francisco.

Organizers of SoSF, a new music festival scheduled for June 28, announced that the Grammy award-winning artist decided to leave the lineup.

Reasons for the Oakland native's departure from the festival were not given.

The change in headliners isn't the only one; concert organizers also announced they're moving the location from Pier 80 to an outdoor location a few blocks away at 900 Marin Street.

The reasons behind the location change were also not provided. Tickets previously purchased remain valid, organizers said.

It's unclear who will replace Kehlani as the headliner, but other big artists set to perform include Tinashe and Kim Petras.

Dig deeper:

Recently, Kehlani came under fire for comments she made about the war between Israel and Hamas. She has been outspoken about support for Gaza.

In April, the artist said she is not antisemitic or anti-Jewish.

"I am anti-genocide. I am anti-the extermination of an entire people, the bombing of innocent children, men, women. That's what I'm anti," Kehlani said on TikTok.

She was set to perform at a concert at Cornell University, but amid pressure from some students and faculty, she was dropped, according to the university's president.

The artist grew up in Oakland and attended Oakland School for the Arts.

KTVU reached out to the organizers for more information but did not hear back in time of publication.