A fed-up group of Oakland neighbors is calling on the city to make their streets safer.

After years of complaining, the neighbors told KTVU they finally took matters into their own hands by installing tires, filled with dirt and rocks, on busy streets, to stop reckless driving.

Homeowners along the stretch of East 21st Street in Oakland’s San Antonio neighborhood are outraged.

City crews encountered hecklers Tuesday afternoon while snatching up dozens of tires from the center lane.

A group of neighbors admits to taking matters into their own hands by installing the tires as a barrier to prevent reckless driving, including sideshows.

"They almost killed someone," said Michael Andemeskel. "There’s a school up there. Kids have been hit on this street. There are people whose cars have been crashed into and totaled."

Neighbors claim the city isn’t doing enough to protect them.

Odelson Souza said his two-year-old son almost got hit by a speeding car coming down the sidewalk.

"Look, please help us," said Souza. "Who else we gonna call? Superman?"

Neighbors also made three of their own roundabouts, reflective tape included, on nearby 18th Avenue about three months ago.

They illegally parked two vehicles in the intersection Tuesday to block city crews from taking down a roundabout.

"Well, we are protesting this. It feels crushing," said Lauren Blanchard. "We want the city to pay attention to our neighborhood."

During our interview, Oakland Police drove through the intersection several times in a patrol car, without taking action.

"So disappointed with the city’s inability or unwillingness to respond to clear and present danger," said Wendy Jung.

Sean Maher, Oakland's Citywide Communications and Engagement Director told KTVU in part, "We all want safer streets, but increasing the risk to the public by installing hazards is not the solution. The city will be promptly removing these unauthorized, dangerous installations."

"Enough of the performative, you know, making everyone feel better, renaming streets after dead rap artists," said Andemeskel. "Do your [expletive] job."

Neighbors said a reckless driver hit one of the tires on Saturday, causing the car to land on its side.

They hope it will teach other drivers a lesson.

They vow to keep installing more barriers until the city comes up with a permanent solution.

Neighbors want the median removed from 21st street, and speed bumps installed.