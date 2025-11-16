Officials, residents react after shootings rock 2 Oakland schools

The Brief Oakland community members and leaders gathered on Saturday in the wake of a pair of shootings at two city schools to condemn the deadly violence. Mayor Barbara Lee spoke about the violence at a gun buyback event in Oakland on Saturday.



Oakland community members and leaders gathered on Saturday in the wake of a pair of shootings at two city schools to condemn the deadly violence.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, a student was shot at Skyline High School and survived. Then on Thursday, legendary football coach John Beam was shot at Laney College.

He died on Friday.

Authorities have arrested suspects they say were involved in each of the shootings.

Police tell KTVU the incidents are not related.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts, our prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and our entire city. Coach Beam was loved and knew everyone in Oakland," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

Lee spoke about Beam at a gun buyback event in Oakland on Saturday. It was organized by the Oakland Police Department and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

"I was told this morning that the first weapon was an AK-47, a weapon of war. There are many areas we have to address, to address gun violence. This is one of them," said Lee.

There is a memorial for Beam at Laney College with flowers, candles and signs. He was the athletic director at the college.

"He played a major role in this community in Oakland. Everyone loved him," said Linda Adams-Rackley.

Adams-Rackley was at the memorial. She said Beam coached many of her family members.

"Making sure they stayed on the right track. Making sure they all went to college, and they did," she said.

Adams-Rackley also said there is a lot more work to be done in Oakland when it comes to public safety, especially after a week of violence.

"I live in Oakland. Grew up here. Gun violence is out of control," she said.

She added there needs to be more opportunities for kids.

"They need to get something for these young people to do. All they do is turn to guns. That is not the answer," she said.

Adams-Rackley said the community needs more people who inspire youth in a positive way, like Coach Beam did.