Oakland police asking for help identifying suspects in deadly Aug. 1 shooting

Oakland police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a fatal shooting earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Police have released photos of the suspects sought in the shooting reported at about 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the 2200 block of 35th Avenue.

One male victim died at the scene and another went to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The name of the man who died was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Photo: Oakland Police.

Photo: Oakland Police.

