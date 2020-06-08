Oakland Police Commission to host town hall over protests, tear gas

The Oakland Police Commission on Monday is hosting a special town hall meeting over the George Floyd protests, where during at least two of them, police deployed tear gas and bean bags into the apparently peaceful crowd.

During a news conference last week, Interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer defended the use of her officers' crowd-control tactics, saying they were used "judiciously" after a careful review by a "high-level commander."

Deputy Police Chief Leronne Armstrong also said that the prior weekend had been full of violent looters, a federal security officer had been shot nearby and that some in the crowd had been "preparing Molotov cocktails." Police said they had gotten pelted with rocks and bottles.

However, KTVU spoke to at least seven people who were at the youth-led demonstration by police headquarters at 8th and Broadway on June 1 when the tear gas was deployed before the 8 p.m. curfew. All of them insisted they witnessed no major violence or threats toward police.

KTVU has also formally asked Oakland police to review the video their officers took that night but has not yet been granted that request.

Katharine Rad acknowledged she did see a single water bottle lobbed over the police barricade line shortly before the tear gas was deployed.

"Why are you doing that? Nobody did anything," Rad is heard shouting to officers on video she streamed on Facebook Live. "One person threw a bottle of water."

In Rad's video, police are seen putting on their facemasks at about 7:38 p.m. and then smoke and gas go off a few minutes later. Some kind of warning is announced over a loudspeaker, but it is not fully audible over the sound of the crowd.

Emily Juneau recounted a similar scene, emphasizing she saw no violence or threat aimed at police that night before the gas was deployed.

She said there were indeed elderly people and children still at the protest, despite police saying there weren't.

"Stop gassing us," she can be heard screaming into her cell phone. "There are kids in there."

Juneau then documents what happened by turning her camera on herself: "We are being gassed," she said breathlessly. "There was no violence."

Emily Kang was also in the crowd that evening after attending a rally at Oakland Tech High to denounce systemic racism and police brutality inspired by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, after a white police officer sat on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Kang said she was hit hard by tear gas and flashbang explosions, which affected her greatly as she is recovering from a severe knee injury and could not get away fast enough.

At about 7:40 p.m. with no ample warning, Kang said she was "suddenly engulfed in tear gas." She said she saw many other people coughing and crying, too.

Kang's friend tried to help her get out, as she was using a cane, but her friend started to "choke so badly that they almost passed out and had to move faster than I was able to."

She said she would have happily left the scene if she had heard a clear announcement, or if it was past curfew. But none of that happened, she said.

Civil rights attorneys Jim Chanin and Rachel Lederman wrote the police chief a letter last week, accusing the department of violating the city's own crowd control policy and city law by unleashing tear gas and flash-bang grenades at peaceful protestors on May 29 and June 1.

Police, by law and court order, must use de-escalation techniques first, before deploying such harmful, although less-lethal, agents and tools, the lawyers wrote.

"This indiscriminate use of force may have been precipitated by a few individuals throwing water bottles and setting off fireworks," the lawyers wrote. "Yet this is exactly the type of challenging situation that the Oakland Police Department had in mind when it adopted the policy."

Infectious disease experts add that the use of teargas during a coronavirus pandemic can only exacerbate the spread of the deadly disease as the chemicals make people cough and thus, spread saliva droplets.

It's not just Oakland where police crowd control tactics are coming under scrutiny. The debate is raging around the country, where police have used tear gas on protesters from coast to coast.

In San Francisco, three supervisors plan to introduce legislation later this week that would ban police from using certain crowd control tools against protesters.

The measure is known as "The Right to Protest Safely Act," and calls for the ban of chemical agents and non-lethal projectiles by police.

