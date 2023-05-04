Oakland police investigate alleged robbery, kidnapping

article

Oakland police are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that happened Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Trestle Glen Road.

Responding officers learned that two people were victims of an armed robbery. The victim at the scene told officers that multiple suspects approached and robbed them of their belongings, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: Apple AirTag leads to arrest of duo who stole over $1M from armored truck

The suspects, one of them armed, retreated to their vehicle when the second vehicle got inside the car in an attempt to retrieve her stolen items, authorities said.

The suspects fled the scene with the second victim still inside the car, police said.

No further details were provided.