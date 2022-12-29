Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County.

In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.

Homicide detectives determined that the toddler died in Oakland, but that the body was taken somehow to the North Bay.

Chambers said that someone connected to the toddler's death was arrested. Chambers did not identify that person or their role.

MORE: San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

Many questions remain as to how and why the toddler's body would be taken across several counties to Napa County, and how the San Pablo police are involved. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar deferred all questions to Oakland police.

Oakland police refused to release any more details.

The Alameda County coroner said the identification of the child "is not available for release at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.