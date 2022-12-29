Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
5
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 9:44AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. 

In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police. 

Homicide detectives determined that the toddler died in Oakland, but that the body was taken somehow to the North Bay.

Chambers said that someone connected to the toddler's death was arrested. Chambers did not identify that person or their role. 

MORE: San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

Many questions remain as to how and why the toddler's body would be taken across several counties to Napa County, and how the San Pablo police are involved. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar deferred all questions to Oakland police. 

Oakland police refused to release any more details. 

The Alameda County coroner said the identification of the child "is not available for release at this time." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.