Oakland officers shoot and kill an armed person who evaded CHP

A person who was armed with weapons was shot and killed by Oakland police on Monday following a California Highway Patrol investigation, police say.

Oakland Police Department Chief James Beere gave a news conference on what police had called a "critical incident" at 40th Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland.

Beere said the subject who was shot fled from CHP at around 2 p.m. Beere said because the person was armed, CHP requested assistance from the OPD.

When police officers arrived, they partnered with a CHP officer and located the armed person who had entered a public area, according to Beere.

Beere said the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but that their commands were ignored.

According to the chief, the subject then "attacked" the officers and the officers used non-deadly weapons against this person. Beere did not get specific about what weapons the person was armed with. He also did not disclose the nature of the CHP investigation. At the news conference, he referred reporters to CHP for that information.

"Two Oakland officers discharged their firearms. The subject was struck and fell at the scene," Beere said. Despite the first-aid the officers provided, Beere said the subject died.

Beere said police will remain at the scene for processing and that they are canvassing the area for witnesses.

There were no injuries to any officers or members of the public.

This is a developing story.