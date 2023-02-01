Oakland police investigating two separate shootings, at least one victim injured

article

Oakland Police Department are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday evening.

The first happened on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. Police said they did not locate any victims at the scene. Police said they did locate evidence of a shooting.

Police said there is evidence this incident was a shootout between two separate vehicles.

OPD is also investigating ShotSpotter activity detected at the 8500 block of Dowling Street at around 4:45 p.m.

Arriving officers located evidence of a shooting. Police said shortly after, officer located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown police said.

There was no further information available about either shooting incident. There was no word of arrests or possible suspect information.

This is a developing news story.

