Oakland police are looking for a missing 84-year-old man

Police in Oakland are asking for the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old man.

Rufus Hawkins, was last seen on Dec. 17, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. near the 3800 block of MacArthur Blvd.

Officials say he was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Hawkins is described as a black male, 6’0 feet tall. He weighs 150 pounds, is bald, has brown eyes and gray facial hair.

His family said Hawkins is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Hawkins, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.