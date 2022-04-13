Oakland police need help identifying suspects wanted in separate shootings

As the City of Oakland continues to grapple with gun violence, the police department on Tuesday asked for the community's help in identifying the suspects in two separate shootings.

The Oakland Police Department said the first incident happened on Friday near the intersection of Hillside and Ritchie streets, just before 7 p.m.

The department released video of the shooting that appears to show a gold-colored vehicle stopping at the middle of the intersection. Two occupants inside the vehicle hop out and start shooting at an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle collides with the stopped vehicle and eventually comes to a stop. The alleged shooters inside the gold-colored vehicle fled the scene while an occupant from the second vehicle is heard yelling.

Officers said one person in that incident was wounded.

Then on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. shots range out in the 6600 block of Eastlawn St.

Home surveillance video captured a man in dark-colored clothing crouching down in a resident's front yard holding what appeared to be a gun.

After he stumbles out of the frame, several rounds are fired in his direction.

Oakland police said the suspects in the two unrelated shootings remain at large.

Though homicides are down by 17% from at the same time last year, gun violence still plagues the city. Last weekend, more than a dozen shootings occurred in Oakland and five people were wounded in a seven-hour time span, police officials said.

This year, someone has been wounded in 130 shootings. That's down from 160 last year, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Tuesday.

Still, he said, it represents an injury shooting every day of the year.

