Oakland police seek man possibly connected to February homicide

Oakland police said they need the public's help in finding a person of interest in a homicide case from February.

OPD said Sunday they are looking for a man and vehicle that might be connected to the shooting death of Oakland resident Robert Crawford. He was gunned down on the 3400 block of 35th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Oakland police said they are looking for this maroon Honda, possibly connected to the homicide of Robert Crawford in February.

OPD released photos, and a heartfelt plea from the victim's brother. They are looking for a maroon 2007-2011 Honda CRV with a roof rack that was seen with two people inside. The person of interest was the passenger in the car, and that person was seen in surveillance video taken inside a gas station.

The victim’s brother, Aaron Crawford, appeared in a video, and talked about his brother's life before he died.

"We were in a state of shock, and I think above all we had the funeral, so that was part of the closure," said Crawford. "I think the next piece of closure is having his killer or killers located and convicted."

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have information please contact OPD.