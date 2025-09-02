Oakland residents say shooter continues attacking people living on streets



Wyatt Clark lives in a former yellow school bus, and says the shooting attacks that started in July have continued on his bus and vehicles of other homeless people living in vehicles along Hollis Street in Oakland.



"It's happened almost every other day since you guys left," Clark told KTVU.

In mid-July, KTVU reported on the attacks, as half a dozen residents showed shattered windows and holes in the metal of cars, RVs and vans. Each victim had handfuls of the same projectiles, small silver metal balls about the size of marbles.

"Everywhere that's been shot, had their window shot, you can find them under the RVs, in the weeds," Clark said, holding out a handful of the silver projectiles.

The front window of Clark's bus, which was shot three times last July, now has 13 holes. The bus's back window was also shot, with holes and large cracks in the glass.

"Some girl that was visiting one of the RVs got hit in the eyeball," Clark said.

Other people parked on Hollis Street say they're worried more people will be hurt.

"I was sitting outside here in the chair one morning, and all of a sudden I heard glass breaking and then I got up, by the time I got up I seen he shot out the window to the van that was parked here and he was already down the street," John Cardone Senior said as he stood next to his son and their RV.

Cardone's son "JJ" says many victims have seen a silver Toyota hatchback driving by around the time of the attacks. They say they have asked Oakland police to check surveillance cameras for the vehicle and the license plate, but say so far, they have seen police come by just once and residents are frustrated that the shootings continue.

"He needs to be caught. There's no reason for it. We're not doing nothing to nobody. We're just trying to survive," Cardone said.

"The person has just been more and more persistent in tormenting us and shooting out our windows and at our vehicles," Cardone's son JJ said.

Many victims say they feel neglected, and wonder why police can't find the vehicle by looking at security cameras in the area.

"If there was a Congressman mugged at an intersection, do you think that they'd be able to pull up footage, you know carjacked at this intersection? Do you think they'd be able to pull up footage instantly within minutes? Yes," he said.

We reached out to OaklandpPolice multiple times to get an update on the investigation, but so far, have not received a response.

Featured article





