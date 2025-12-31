Oakland seeing a dramatic drop in 2025 crime, according to preliminary police data

The Brief 2025 preliminary Oakland data shows a decrease in all crimes compared to 2024 and a three-year average. Police union says better crime-fighting technology such as Flock camera surveillance and shot-spotter systems are helping. CHP assistance with patrols and a message of zero tolerance for crime are also factors, according to the city council member.



The Oakland Police Department's preliminary crime statistics report through December 28, 2025, shows a decrease in all categories of crimes compared to both 2024 and the three-year average.

Some Oakland residents and businesses say they are feeling safer and more hopeful about public safety.

"I would say over the last few years, especially this year, that things are starting to quiet down a bit," Janice Taylor, an Oakland resident who works in the Grand Lake business district, said.

According to preliminary data, 2025 had 56 murders through Dec. 28th, compared to 74 murders in 2024, and 117 in 2023. The report says that represents a 32% decrease compared to the three-year, year-to-date average.

Aggravated assaults are down 11% and armed robberies, including carjackings, are down 40%.

"Crime is trending down in the right direction, not only in our city, but across the region," Huy Nguyen, President of the Oakland Police Officers' Association said.

Factors helping to reduce crime

Nguyen says Oakland police officers are working hard, with the decrease in crime coming as the department sees the lowest staffing levels he's seen in his 30 years in the department.

Nguyen says one factor helping police is the deployment of new technology.

"Flock cameras to our shot spotters allow us to utilize those technologies and respond to crime and resources in a very smart manner," Nguyen said.

Other factors that some say are making a difference include the deployment of extra California Highway Patrols in Oakland, and the return of the Ceasefire program, which was brought back in 2024 to help prevent people from turning to crime.

City council member Ken Houston says a change in city leadership is also setting a new tone to focus on public safety.

"The pursuit policy, Gavin Newsom came down, we changed the 50-mph, now they can chase them. And then we have the encampment abatement policy. Those policies are going to change public safety," Houston said.

Decrease in burglaries and vehicle thefts

The preliminary 2025 data also shows a decrease in non-violent crimes.

Vehicle thefts are down 41% compared to the three-year 2023-2025 average.

Auto, residential, and commercial burglaries dropped 32%.

Store owner Tey Terry Uch from Lakeshore Produce says she notices a difference. She said in the past, people would break the window from the front parking lot, but that this year, nobody is doing that anymore.

Concerns about final data and possible under-reporting

Oakland police note the data has not been finalized, and does not include the last three days of 2025.

The police union says there could be under-reporting, due to long wait times for filing a police report.

Also, some say immigrants are afraid of being targeted by ICE if they report crimes, even though Oakland police do not work with immigration officials, and want to encourage community members to contact police.

Some people say overall, a message across the city that crime won't be tolerated is making a difference.

"If we can allow people to feel safe in the city again, that's critical, right? Everything will thrive. The community will thrive. Businesses will thrive again," Taylor said.

Oakland police said in a statement that they plan to review the data once it is finalized for 2025, and announce a public safety plan for 2026 in the new year.

The Source Data from the Oakland Police Department, interviews and original reporting by Jana Katsuyama.

