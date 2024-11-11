Oakland store counters burglaries with makeshift blockade

An Oakland store plagued with repeat burglaries has devised a deterrent for intruders.

Saleh Fanhos, manager of the High Gift and Mini Market on High Street, said the store had been targeted four times by burglars, who often used cars as battering rams or attached chains to them to pull the doors open.

"Every time they come with stolen cars, and then they back up, and they break in and destroy the gates," said Fanhos.

The burglaries have escalated to the point where the store implemented a makeshift security system by purchasing a van and parking it directly in front of the store's doors overnight.

"It's going to be more cheaper to block the whole thing and go home and hopefully nobody will come," Fanhos said.

After learning that Gov. Gavin Newsom extended the CHP patrol operation in Oakland, Fanhos welcomed the additional security but doubted it would solve Oakland's crime problems.

"I'm happy but it's not going to resolve the problem. When someone breaks into the store, the highway patrol is not going to come and track it, the highway patrol is not going to make a report," he said.

Oakland California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Mike Novosel noted that while that may be the case, the CHP can find stolen cars after the fact and make arrests with the assistance of Flock license plate cameras.

Novosel said if officers "come across that vehicle, then we'll take appropriate enforcement action.

Newsom pointed out that CHP officers can pursue suspect vehicles, unlike Oakland police, who typically cannot.

