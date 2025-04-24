Oakland's newest city council member-elect Charlene Wang lays out ambitious goals

Charlene Wang grew up spending weekends in Oakland's Chinatown with her grandparents. Now, she's preparing to represent the area as Oakland's new District 2 city council member.

A commanding lead

The backstory:

"The Asian Cultural Center, we would go to that, go to the library," Wang said, reminiscing as she walked down Webster Street.

Wang holds a commanding lead in the April 15 special election. When results were released last Friday showing Wang with 59% of the vote and Kara Murray Badal trailing with 41%, Wang received a call from Murray Badal, who conceded.

Wang knows she is facing a big task ahead, as the city faces a deficit of $130 million, and future projected shortfalls.

"What I know from campaigning is that people are sick of just platitudes," Wang said. "What they really want is results and change, and I know this is not going to be an easy job."

Not an easy job

Wang says her experience working in government for the EPA, the Department of Transportation in the Biden administration, and tackling homelessness and education issues, has made her a proven change-maker.

"I'm not going to be about just ribbon-cuttings and showing up to things that make an elected official look good. I really want to deliver results for the community," Wang said. "I've already been looking up grant programs at the state level to see what we can apply for to bring in resources."

Wang says one of her top priorities is boosting police staffing and public safety services. She says helping people feel safe can increase city revenue.

"Real estate transfer tax, sales tax, business license tax, and hotel occupancy tax, as you can see a lot of that relies on a thriving economy" Wang said. "People don't feel safe, so as a result, all those taxes, revenue streams are down."

Big ambition

Wang also wants to focus on opening a police academy recruiting more applicants, and push Alameda County to share more costs with Oakland for public safety and social services.

Wang also plans to work on clearing encampments in her district, such as the one at 12th Street and16th Avenue, and she wants Oakland to renegotiate the city's waste management contracts..



"That has our waste management providers, not only picking up trash in commercial and residences, but also making the public right of ways to make it as part of their duties," Wang said.



The term is short, just to finish out the former city council member Nikki Fortunato Bas's term, since Bas left to take a seat with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Wang says that gives her a sense of urgency to get things done, which she feels is shared by Oakland residents.

"I think in some ways, the fact I have to run for re-election again in a year and a half is good. Because it will put a fire under my...butt, shall we say, to really deliver for the things that the community needs," Wang said.

What's next:

Wang says she has a meeting scheduled with Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell on Friday.

The Alameda County registrar plans to release more election results on Friday that include mail-in ballots posted on election day.

Interim mayor Kevin Jenkins says once the registrar certifies the results, Wang and Mayor-elect Barbara Lee could be sworn in within two weeks at a regularly scheduled city council meeting.

