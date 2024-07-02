Officials update a San Francisco West Portal crash that killed an entire family

The San Francisco Police Department and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins are expected to give an update on a fatal crash that killed an entire family of four in the West Portal neighborhood.

On the afternoon of March 16, a woman who was 78 at the time, crashed her SUV into a family waiting at a Muni bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way. The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash for three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter, driving the wrong way, reckless driving, and driving at an unsafe speed. The woman who was driving the SUV was hospitalized after the crash. She then retained a lawyer.

The district attorney at that time had declined to press charges pending the investigation and toxicology reports.

The driver of the Mercedes SUV was arrested after three family members died at the West Portal Muni bus stop.

The family was identified as Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, a father, his wife, Matilde, a 1-year-old, Joaqum, and his 3-month-old baby brother, Caue. The baby was the last survivor of the crash. The father was a citizen of Brazil.

The crash was a tragic moment for the city that led to public outcry on street safety for pedestrians. City leaders acknowledged safety improvements needed to be made in the West Portal corridor.