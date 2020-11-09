One dead in San Mateo; police shut down streets during investigation

A man died in San Mateo on Monday, and police shut down streets during the active investigation.

Police sent out an alert about 7:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area of Speers avenue and Pierce Street.

A spokesman confirmed one person had died at a home near Speers and Washington Street. Officers were looking for the suspet near Marina Court.

Police said they believe the suspect knew the victim.

This death follows a homicide reported on Oct. 30, where a 30-year-old man was killed in the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive, where an injured young child was also found in the driveway.

In that case, too, detectives said that at this point they believe this was a "targeted and isolated incident."