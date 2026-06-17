'One of the most lethal forms of violence': 3 severe San Jose domestic violence cases spark alarm

The Brief In San Jose, within a 10-day span, two domestic violence homicides took place and in another case, a near-fatal shooting occurred. Santa Clara County's Deputy District D.A. says domestic violence is one of the most lethal forms of violence the community faces. Two of the accused men were denied bail at their court appearances on Wednesday.



Within a single 10-day span, San Jose has been rocked by three severe domestic violence incidents, leaving two women dead and a third surviving an attempted murder.

On Wednesday, the two men accused in the fatal attacks were arraigned in Santa Clara County court, prompting local prosecutors and advocacy groups to sound the alarm over a rash of intimate partner violence.

"What it tells us is that domestic violence is one of the most lethal forms of violence we face as a community," said Rebekah Wise, a Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney.

A Timeline of Violence

According to authorities, the two homicides took place within four days of each other, while a near-fatal shooting occurred within the exact same week.

The Case of Pablo Aguilera Mora: Prosecutors say Mora tracked down and fatally stabbed his estranged wife at her new apartment. At the time of the killing, Mora was out on supervised release with an active GPS monitor and a no-contact restraining order. Authorities allege he had a history of stalking the victim, which included slashing her tires, placing GPS trackers on her vehicle, and repeatedly showing up at her workplace.

The Case of Shede Mao: Mao is accused of using a machete to kill his wife. Her body was discovered at a home on Snell Avenue. Investigators noted that before she died, the victim managed to text her location to a friend.

The Kaiser Office Shooting: In a third incident, a man shot his estranged girlfriend outside a Kaiser medical office building before turning the gun on himself. Prosecutors confirmed that the victim is thankfully expected to survive.

Both Aguilera Mora and Mao were denied bail during their court appearances on Wednesday.

The Most Dangerous Time: Leaving

Authorities highlighted a chilling common thread among all three cases: every single victim had either left or was in the process of leaving her partner.

Advocates say that separation is statistically the most perilous time for a victim of domestic abuse.

"It's oftentimes when the abusive partner realizes they are losing control of their partner," explained Adriana Caldera Boroffice, CEO of the YWCA San Jose. "Oftentimes, the risk for serious injury or even homicide can greatly increase during those times."

While overall homicide rates in the region have shown a downward trend, local officials note that domestic violence fatalities are stubbornly failing to decline. San Jose has already recorded four domestic violence homicides so far this year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential support is available 24/7. You can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788. Locally, the YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley offers support via their 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-572-2782.