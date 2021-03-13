One person dead after possible hit-and-run collision near Fairfield

article

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible hit-and-run collision near Fairfield on Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The collision was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Abernathy Road, the CHP said.

A vehicle may have hit a pedestrian and left the scene, authorities said. No other information was immediately available.

Abernathy Road is currently blocked for the investigation.