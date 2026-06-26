OPD issues citations to rogue boats in estuary

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The Brief Oakland police on Friday said that they issued several citations and tagged more than two dozen boats that they said were illegally anchored in the estuary. The enforcement actions, which took on Thursday, came after KTVU reported over two days that rogue boats were illegally anchored in the estuary. The Oakland Police Department said it plans additional enforcement operations in and around Estuary Cove.



Oakland police on Friday said that they issued several citations and tagged more than two dozen boats that they said were illegally anchored in the estuary.

OPD officer Behzad "Moe" Moeinimanesh also said they towed vessels with expired registrations.

The enforcement actions, which took on Thursday, came days after KTVU reported over two days that rogue boats were illegally anchored in the estuary, prompting the East Bay Rowing Club to move their youth camp temporarily because of safety issues.

The situation began last Friday when three boats tied up illegally at the public dock.

Under local regulations, boats are only permitted to be tied up for four hours and remain in the estuary for 12 hours, but they had been there for much longer than that.

Photos provided by the East Bay Rowing Club documented not only the vessels taking up water space, but piles of items—including broken furniture and carts—being moved onto the docks.

OPD partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, San Francisco Police Department, and Marin County Sheriff's Office, to conduct the operation near the Jack London Aquatic Center.

OPD said they will continue enforcing California boating laws in the coming weeks, including requirements for a valid California Boater Card and current vessel registration.

The Oakland Police Department said it plans additional enforcement operations in and around Estuary Cove.