OPD: Multiple shooters storm Lake Merritt, motive linked to San Francisco gangs

A deadly shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland was not random and appears to be connected to feuding gangs from San Francisco, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

"We believe that individuals came to the city of Oakland and committed these violent acts," Armstrong said.

Investigators have learned that there were multiple shooters involved in Saturday's incident that left one person dead and seven people injured. The victims were described as three women and five men ranging from 16 to their mid-60s.

The victim who died was a 22-year-old man from San Francisco. His name has not yet been released.

"Some of the victims are tied to a gang or group from San Francisco. And the opposing party is likely a gang or group from San Francisco," said Oakland Police Lieutenant Leo Sanchez. "There is no evidence that there are any Oakland gangs involved in this.

Sanchez said there appears to have been some tension between the groups that boiled over once they encountered each other during festivities at the lake.

On Saturday there were more than 10,000 people gathered around Lake Merritt to commemorate Juneteenth, a new federal holiday to observe the end of slavery.

The scene was joyous and peaceful, with community members dancing in the streets and selling wares along the lake.

Hours into the day, at around 6:22 p.m, gunshots rang out in the 22000 block of Lakeshore Avenue sending the more than 5,000 people in that direct area running.

Rev. Damita Davis-Howard, organizer of Ceasefire, said the shooting was shocking on a day that was supposed to be celebratory.

"This weekend was a tragedy," she said. "This event was about history, about cultural pride. Unfortunately, it was marred by gun violence, which we have been seeing all too often here in Oakland."

Two men were arrested shortly after Saturday's shooting, but police said they are not connected to the incident. They were arrested for being in possession of a firearm.