OPD and SFPD shared license plate reader data with ICE: report

A new report finds some police departments in the Bay Area have shared license plate reader data with federal law enforcement, including ICE.

The San Francisco Standard reports that San Francisco and Oakland police have provided information to seven federal agencies – after obtaining California Public Records requests.

In at least one case, The Standard reported, Oakland police shared license plate reader data with federal law enforcement, including ICE.

California law prohibits local agencies from sharing data, including automatic license plate readers from out-of-state or federal law enforcement.

Oakland police on Monday released a lengthy statement following The Standard article.

"To be clear, no member of the Oakland Police Department was involved in this alleged sharing of ALPR information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement," according to the statement.

Consistent with state law, Oakland police share this license plate reader data with more than 80 California local and state law enforcement agencies, and "all of these agencies, including OPD, are subject to the California Values Act, which prohibits agencies from using resources for immigration enforcement purposes."

In OPD’s data sharing request form, the department said it requires all agencies using its system to "be in compliance" with state law.

As it relates to the sharing of data with any federal agency, OPD said it is verifying that any access conducted by its members related to APLR data remains consistent with state law.

"We are very conscientious and sensitive to the use of emerging technology while continuing to explore solutions to support public safety, protect people's right to privacy, and build community trust," OPD said. "We are committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community. We value our relationship with our media partners and want to ensure and encourage that the information they provide is accurate."

