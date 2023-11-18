OpenAI co-founder, CEO fired from company over alleged dishonesty

There's been a major shake-up in the tech world--OpenAI, the San Francisco-based company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT has fired its CEO and founder, Sam Altman.

Altman's termination has sent shock waves through the AI industry. He is being replaced while a search for his successor is underway.

In a statement, the company said an internal investigation found Altman was not always truthful with the board; not being "consistently candid in his communications," causing executives to lose confidence in his leadership.

Altman is credited with bringing global recognition to ChatGPT over the past year, becoming Silicon Valley's go-to voice on the potential and possible dangers of artificial intelligence.

His sudden departure has brought uncertainty to the industry's future.

Altman was at the APEC summit representing ChatGPT in talks about AI. He tweeted that he'll have more to say about what's next for his career at a later time and that he "loved his time at OpenAI."



Altman's firing is particularly concerning for Microsoft, which is a key investor in OpenAI.

So far OpenAI has declined to answer questions about what Altman's alleged lack of candor referred to.

The company president and co-founder also announced his resignation following the news of Altman's dismissal.