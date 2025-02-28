Changes on the way for Oracle Park's iconic Coca-Cola bottle slide

The San Francisco Giants are making some updates to a beloved attraction at Oracle Park.

The iconic Coca-Cola bottle slide, which sits just behind the left-field bleachers, is getting some updates ahead of the 2025 MLB season. A spokesperson for the Giants said Friday the Coca-Cola bottle is getting a fresh coat of paint and other updates – which the team wouldn't elaborate on.

The attraction's updates will be revealed at the team's media open house in a few weeks.

The Coca-Cola bottle has been a staple at the stadium since it opened in 2000.

The 80-foot slide is part of Oracle Park's Coca-Cola Fan Lot.

The Giants 2025 season begins March 27 against the Cincinatti Reds. The home opener is scheduled for April 4 against the Seattle Mariners.

One thing missing this year – the Bay Bridge Series exhibition games featuring the Oakland A's.

The A's played their final season in Oakland last year and will play in West Sacramento until the move to Las Vegas.