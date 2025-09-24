San Francisco school playground reopens after arson

A playground at a school in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood that burnt down in May reopened Wednesday to great fanfare.

What we know:

The blaze that destroyed the playground at Lafayette Elementary School was one of two fires that damaged school property that month.

The first fire, on May 1, destroyed items in the PTA’s shed, including spirit wear and carnival games that had been used for years. The second fire destroyed the rubber mats that lined the play area and gutted the play structure.

Later that same week, San Francisco police officers patrolling the area in plainclothes observed a man "igniting objects" while walking in a nearby park.

Officers then saw a "large active working fire" and called the San Francisco Fire Department to extinguish the blaze.

Arrest made in playground case

Dig deeper:

Officers later arrested 29-year-old Joseph Martinez, on suspicion of arson, possession of an incendiary device, and possession of amphetamine, in connection with the fire at Lafayette Elementary.