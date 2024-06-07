Overturned Army truck blocking lanes on eastbound I-580

article

An overturned Army truck is blocking lanes on eastbound I-580 in Castro Valley on Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol - Hayward posted a photo of the truck on its side near 164th Avenue. The truck accident was first reported just after 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

SkyFOX flew overhead and had a clear vantage point at the scene.

CHP Hayward then posted video of the truck being set upright. They said the two lanes that are blocked should reopen at around 4:15 p.m.

It is not clear how the truck ended up on its side.