Expand / Collapse search

Overturned Army truck blocking lanes on eastbound I-580

By KTVU staff
Published  June 7, 2024 3:44pm PDT
Castro Valley
KTVU FOX 2
article

Army truck overturns on eastbound I-580. 

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - An overturned Army truck is blocking lanes on eastbound I-580 in Castro Valley on Friday afternoon. 

California Highway Patrol - Hayward posted a photo of the truck on its side near 164th Avenue. The truck accident was first reported just after 2 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

SkyFOX flew overhead and had a clear vantage point at the scene. 

CHP Hayward then posted video of the truck being set upright. They said the two lanes that are blocked should reopen at around 4:15 p.m. 

It is not clear how the truck ended up on its side. 

Image 1 of 5

Army truck overturns on eastbound I-580. 