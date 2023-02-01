Overturned vehicle on southbound 101 in San Francisco, collision with injuries

article

A vehicle overturned on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco south of Cesar Chavez Street, Wednesday evening.

California Highway Patrol reported the collision with injuries and severe traffic alert at 7:47 p.m.

Right and center lanes are blocked, according to officials. Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing