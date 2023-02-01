Expand / Collapse search

Overturned vehicle on southbound 101 in San Francisco, collision with injuries

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

SAN FRANCISCO - A vehicle overturned on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco south of Cesar Chavez Street, Wednesday evening. 

California Highway Patrol reported the collision with injuries and severe traffic alert at 7:47 p.m. 

Right and center lanes are blocked, according to officials. Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area. 

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway. 

