Owner of popular Ricky's sports bar dies

By KTVU staff
The long-time owner of the popular Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro has died.

Ricky Ricardo had suffered a stroke and was afflicted with Alzheimer's disease.

He was 75 years old.

Fans of the A's, Raiders and Warriors have been congregating at the bar to watch games and celebrate wins for years.

The bar had recently been in danger of closing due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

His bar, Ricky's, has been an East Bay institution since his father opened the doors in Hayward in 1946.

It moved to its current location on Hesperian Boulevard in San Leandro in 1960.