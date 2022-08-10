Paddleboarder, dog unharmed after shark encounter off Central Coast

article

A paddleboarder and his dog were unharmed after a shark bit into his board off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove Wednesday, police said.

Authorities said the man encountered the shark around 11:30 a.m. about 150 yards from Lovers Point Pier.

During the encounter, the shark swam under the man's board, turned, and bit the device, authorities said.

The man and his dog were thrown off the board, but were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore. They both were uninjured.

The paddleboard device will be tested to determine the shark species.

Authorities have closed off that section of the coast until Saturday.

This is the second shark encounter at the beach this summer.