Part of West Maui to reopen soon

Portions of West Maui are set to reopen Sunday, two months after a deadly fire nearly destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

The governor of Hawaii set the reopening date for Oct. 8 to stimulate the island economy and get people back to work.

The reopening will be done in three phases with hotels in the Kapalua and Napili areas first to bring back visitors.

The Lahaina burn zone will remain off-limits.

Many locals, however, say residents are still healing from the trauma of the fire and don't want visitors to return just yet.

The death toll from the fire stands at 99. The number of missing was adjusted a few days ago, down to ten.

