Pedestrian dies after crash in south San Jose

A woman has died after being struck by a car in south San Jose early Monday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The crash happened near the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway. The female pedestrian who was struck in the crash was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and they are cooperating with the investigation. Roadways near the scene were closed early Monday morning as police investigated.

This death marks 32 lives lost to auto collisions in the city of San Jose so far this year. Less than two weeks ago, a young boy was killed while riding a scooter on San Jose city streets.

Earlier this summer, KTVU spoke with a family whose child was also struck by a car while walking in San Jose. His family tells KTVU they hope to see more done to improve roadway safety for pedestrians in particular.