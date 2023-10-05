Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple cars on Highway 101

A person was killed on Highway 101 in San Mateo Thursday morning after being repeatedly struck by vehicles on the road.

Authorities are currently searching for the drivers who collided with the victim.

A crash happened around 6:19 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at the Grand Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles on the highway.

Officers noted that the vehicles that struck the pedestrian did not stop.

The agency has urged motorists who were in the area between 6:19 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to reach out to officers at (415) 557-1094 or (707) 641-8300.