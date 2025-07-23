Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Francisco's Excelsior District

article

The San Francisco Police Department confirms a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian early Wednesday morning resulted in the pedestrian's death.

Pedestrian killed

What we know:

The SFPD says officers responded to Mission Street and Santa Rosa Avenue in the Excelsior District at 12:22 a.m. on the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they said they found an injured male victim.

Despite life-saving efforts by police and medics who arrived, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle who crashed into the pedestrian fled the scene and have not yet been located.

What we don't know:

Police did not offer a description of the vehicle that fled, nor the suspected driver. It is not known if there are any witnesses or if there is surveillance video of the fatal crash.

No further details about the victim were provided.

Pedestrian deaths in SF

Earlier this week, we reported on a 77-year-old pedestrian who was killed on Market and 6th streets in downtown San Francisco, when they were struck by a scooter. Pedestrian advocate group Walk San Francisco had counted that incident as the city's 9th pedestrian death of the year and that seven of those nine victims were seniors.