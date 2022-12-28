Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in San Francisco hit-and-run crash

By Olivia Wynkoop
Published 
Updated December 29, 2022 5:29AM
San Francisco
Bay City News Foundation
police lights

SAN FRANCISCO - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, according to police.   

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf.   

Police said they located a person on the side of the road, and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found.   

Police said the pedestrian, whose name hasn't been released, died at the scene.   

No arrest has been made in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to police.   

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."   