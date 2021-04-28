Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run collision

By KTVU staff
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run collision where a vehicle struck a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue. The crime scene is near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and Monticello neighborhood. 

Police did not immediately have a suspect vehicle description, but said a press release was forthcoming. 

This is the city's 15th traffic fatality of 2021, officials say.

There is a partial road closure of northbound Monterey Hwy from Curtner Ave. 