Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run collision

San Jose police are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run collision where a vehicle struck a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue. The crime scene is near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and Monticello neighborhood.

Police did not immediately have a suspect vehicle description, but said a press release was forthcoming.

This is the city's 15th traffic fatality of 2021, officials say.

There is a partial road closure of northbound Monterey Hwy from Curtner Ave.