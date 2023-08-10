Peralta Community College District asks for $52M for student housing

The Peralta Community College District is moving forward for the first time with plans to build on-campus student housing.

The district has asked the state for $52 million, which will go towards building a 300-bedroom dorm on its College of Alameda campus.



Most Peralta students are considered low-income who say it's challenging to find affordable housing.



"We are so excited about moving forward." said Stephanie Droker, interim chancellor at the Peralta Colleges. "This is a longtime commitment we had. Over the last several years, we've been working with the community, finding out what they need. This opportunity that's coming from the state is an exciting one."



The grant from the state will only cover about half the cost of building the dorm.

District officials say they're working with other community partners to cover the rest.