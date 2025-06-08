A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to execute a Petaluma City Schools employee unless all Pride flags were removed from school grounds.

Police arrested Josh Garzoli, 54, that same day and charged him with making a felony criminal threat. He is being held on $750,000 bail.

"It was shocking, because that’s not the kind of community we live in," said Sandra Larsen, president of the Petaluma Federation of Teachers.

The threat came as schools in the district displayed Pride flags in recognition of Pride Month.

"June being Pride Month, it made sense that the flags would fly, and kids know they belong," said Larsen.

According to police, Garzoli initially contacted the district on May 30, leaving what officials described as a "concerning voicemail" demanding the removal of Pride flags and warning of "harsh consequences" if his demands weren’t met.

On Monday, police say Garzoli appeared outside the district’s headquarters in an agitated state, again demanding the flags be taken down. Days later, he allegedly followed up with the threatening email that led to his arrest.

In a message to the school community Friday, Petaluma City Schools said there was no direct threat made towards any specific school campus, but access to the district office was temporarily restricted Thursday as a precaution.

In a separate statement to KTVU, the district stressed its commitment to inclusion.

"One of our board goals is that all students have a trusted adult and a strong sense of belonging within their learning community. In addition, we fully believe in supporting the diversity of our students and within our community. To that end, we have proudly flown the Progress Pride Flag annually at the beginning of late May through the end of June," said the district.

"It’s vital, I would say one of the top jobs of any teacher, is to make their class feel welcome and safe and ready to learn," said Larsen.