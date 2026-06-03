Petaluma 20-year-old directed No. 1 movie 'Backrooms'
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma’s Kane Parsons — at 20-years-old — is the director behind the number one movie at the box office, "Backrooms."
This emerging filmmaker directed this A24 box-topping movie, making more than $81 million domestically in its opening weekend ending May 31.
The director behind this charting film
The backstory:
Parsons studied at the Marin School of the Arts in Novato, Calif.
This film is Parson’s directorial debut, and it topped big-budget movies like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
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"Creepypasta" turned big
Dig deeper:
"Backrooms" is a horror psychological-thriller movie set in the 1990s.
It was adapted from the internet's "creepypasta," with Parsons expanding on the universe.
The movie follows a furniture sales agent after discovering a strange doorway in the basement of the San Jose store.
In actuality, it’s a portal to a labyrinth of oddly built rooms underneath the store.
The Source: A24 and Box Office Mojo