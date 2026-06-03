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Petaluma 20-year-old directed No. 1 movie 'Backrooms'

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KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma
Published June 3, 2026 11:49 AM PDT
Published June 3, 2026 11:49 AM PDT
Petaluma film director Kane Parsons tops box office with new movie "Backrooms"
Petaluma film director Kane Parsons tops box office with new movie "Backrooms"

Petaluma film director Kane Parsons tops box office with new movie "Backrooms"

Kane Parsons, a 20-year-old emerging filmmaker, directed this A24 box-topping film, making more than 81 million dollars in its debut.

The Brief

    • Kane Parsons, 20, of Petaluma directed the No. 1 movie at the box office, "Backrooms."
    • This A24 movie made more than $81 million in its domestic debut.
    • The movie follows a furniture sales agent after discovering a strange doorway in the basement of the San Jose store.

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma’s Kane Parsons — at 20-years-old — is the director behind the number one movie at the box office, "Backrooms." 

This emerging filmmaker directed this A24 box-topping movie, making more than $81 million domestically in its opening weekend ending May 31. 

The director behind this charting film

The backstory:

Parsons studied at the Marin School of the Arts in Novato, Calif. 

This film is Parson’s directorial debut, and it topped big-budget movies like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. 

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"Creepypasta" turned big

Dig deeper:

"Backrooms" is a horror psychological-thriller movie set in the 1990s. 

It was adapted from the internet's "creepypasta," with Parsons expanding on the universe. 

The movie follows a furniture sales agent after discovering a strange doorway in the basement of the San Jose store. 

In actuality, it’s a portal to a labyrinth of oddly built rooms underneath the store. 

The Source: A24 and Box Office Mojo

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