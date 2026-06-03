Petaluma 20-year-old directed No. 1 movie 'Backrooms'

The Brief Kane Parsons, 20, of Petaluma directed the No. 1 movie at the box office, "Backrooms." This A24 movie made more than $81 million in its domestic debut. The movie follows a furniture sales agent after discovering a strange doorway in the basement of the San Jose store.



Petaluma’s Kane Parsons — at 20-years-old — is the director behind the number one movie at the box office, "Backrooms."

This emerging filmmaker directed this A24 box-topping movie, making more than $81 million domestically in its opening weekend ending May 31.

The director behind this charting film

The backstory:

Parsons studied at the Marin School of the Arts in Novato, Calif.

This film is Parson’s directorial debut, and it topped big-budget movies like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

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"Creepypasta" turned big

Dig deeper:

"Backrooms" is a horror psychological-thriller movie set in the 1990s.

It was adapted from the internet's "creepypasta," with Parsons expanding on the universe.

The movie follows a furniture sales agent after discovering a strange doorway in the basement of the San Jose store.

In actuality, it’s a portal to a labyrinth of oddly built rooms underneath the store.