California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading for Californians to conserve energy as the state grapples with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record.

By 6 p.m. Tuesday evening California Governor's Office of Emergency Management blasted alerts to smartphones urging residents to "conserve energy now" to protect public health and safety due to the strain of the heat wave on the state's power grid. The alert reiterated that there could be power interruptions. Residents were asked to turn off or reduce nonessential power as health allows.

At 5:17 p.m., California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Level 3 Alert. However, they have not yet called for rotating outages. The heightened alert level was declared as grid conditions worsened, California ISO said in a news release.

Pacific Gas & Electric says 525,000 people were given advanced notice earlier in the afternoon that they could lose power as part of a rolling outage. To see if your home or business is included, check your address on PG&E's site.

As many parts of the state enter what experts believe will be the hottest day of the near week-long heat wave, Newsom said it is critical people continue to save energy.

"We're heading to the worst part of this heat wave and the risk for outages is real and immediate," said Newsom. "This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and the longest on record for the state and many parts of the West for the month of September," Newsom said. "Everyone has to do their part to help step up for just a few more days."



The extreme heat has put an unprecedented amount of stress on the state's power grid.

"The triple digit heat across the state are leading, not surprisingly, to record demand on the energy grid," said Newsom.

As a result, Cal ISO issued a Flex alert for Tuesday, the seventh in a row.

"Everyone has to do their part and step up for just a few more days," said Newsom.

During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging electric vehicles and other uses that can stress the power grid. Another way to conserve energy is to set thermostats to 78 degrees or warmer.

Ahmed Banafa, a lecturer at Charles Davidson College of Engineering, said grid operators must calculate risk of losses of life and factor in potential impacts on businesses as well.

Cal ISO said they may conduct rolling outages across the state to alleviate pressure on the grid.

California's state capital of Sacramento tied a record Tuesday with its 41st day of temperatures reaching at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). And there was a chance the city would break its all-time high temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) set in 1925, according to the National Weather Service. In San Francisco, temperatures hit 94 degrees (34 C) just before noon on Tuesday in a region known for its mild summer weather where most people don't have air conditioning. In Los Angeles, temperatures were in the upper 90s on Tuesday, prompting the nation's second-largest school district to limit the use of asphalt and concrete playgrounds.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

"It is a genuinely dangerous event from a human health perspective," said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles Institute for Environment and Sustainability.

Parts of the South Bay, including San Jose and Campbell, are seeing the biggest impact of power outages in the Bay Area. Tuesday afternoon, as many as 500-5,000 people were without power in the Mission Bay and Dog Patch neighborhood of San Francisco, 500-5,000 people lost power near Danville, 500-5,000 people lost power east of Los Gatos and 500-5,000 people were without power near Pleasant Hill.

Associated Press contributed to this report.