PG&E power shutoffs could impact more than 11,000 Bay Area customers

The Brief PG&E public safety power shutoffs could impact as many as five Bay Area counties as a dry wind system, favorable for sparking wildfires moves into the area starting on Wednesday and lasting through at least Saturday. Power shutoffs began in four Bay Area counties Wednesday night. More than 11,000 customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties may have their power shut off.



Pacific Gas and Electric is starting to shut off power as part of their planned power shutoffs due to a fire weather system that moved into the state on Wednesday. The utility had alerted 29 California counties that they may be affected. As many as 11,408 customers in five Bay Area counties could see their power go out.

By Wednesday night, residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma saw their power get shutoff. Solano County has been alerted too, but so far has not seen power outages in the early stages of this event. Napa and Contra Costa County are seeing the highest number of outages so far.

Fire weather & potential power outages

The shutoffs are a preemptive measure to help prevent wildfires from being sparked by the utility's equipment.

The system with these fire danger conditions is expected to continue through Saturday morning.

PG&E started notifying its customers earlier this week about the potential for these outages, including those in the Bay Area. The utility said they will notify customers between one and four hours before power is shut off.

Number of Bay Area PG&E customers potentially affected by shutoffs

Alameda - 4,705 customers

Contra Costa - 1,605 customers

Napa - 3,027 customers

Solano - 30 customers

Sonoma - 2,041 customers

PG&E says customers who have already been notified should be prepared if a public safety power shutoff occurs.

The utility advises customers to charge their phones, medical equipment and other devices. Have flashlights with fresh batteries available and to avoid using candles. Have a supply of drinking water available along with nonperishable food items and necessary medication.

Finding information

You can find out more from PG&E about these potential power shutoffs on their website. You can look up your shutoff status by address, and you can see the approximate shutoff outage map.

The utility is planning to open more than 40 community resource centers across the state during the power shutoff event. These centers provide ADA-accessible restrooms, Wi-Fi, blankets, air conditioning, bottled water, snacks and other supplies.

Dry weather conditions

The National Weather Service described the conditions as "near-critical fire weather" for the North and East Bay interior mountains. The overnight winds will lead to dry air or a lack of humidity and the potential for extreme fire behavior.