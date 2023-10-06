PG&E restoring power from mass outage in San Francisco

article

Pacific Gas and Electric is reporting a power outage in San Francisco Friday evening.

The PG&E outage map indicated at its peak, nearly 9,000 customers were affected. The power outage impacted Golden Gate Park, the Sunset neighborhood as well as the Duboce Triangle area.

The outage began at 7:12 p.m., the utility reported. The estimated time of restoration is 10:30 p.m.

At around 9:30 p.m., the number of customers affected by the outage had dwindled to 1,600. Just about all customers in the Sunset have had their service restored.

Video from the Citizen App showed a completely blacked out 23rd Avenue in the Sunset just after 7:30 p.m.

No word on if the current heat wave was a factor in the outage. The city normally sees mild temperatures, but the mercury rose above 90-degrees Friday.

PG&E says it is assessing the cause of the outage.