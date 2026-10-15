PG&E power shutoffs enter day 2, early restoration possible for some Bay Area customers

The Brief PG&E's public safety power shutoffs entered its second day on Thursday. Utility officials say power could be restored sooner than expected. The power shutoffs are a preventive measure as fire weather moved into the area on Wednesday. As of late Thursday afternoon, as many as 11,322 Bay Area customers in five counties are without power.



A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) by Pacific Gas and Electric Company entered its first full day on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of customers in the East Bay and North Bay without electricity. However, utility officials say some impacted residents could have their power restored much earlier than initially planned.

Preventive power shutoffs

The backstory:

The preventive move to discontinue service to roughly 88,000 customers came ahead of forecasted Diablo and Mono winds expected to sweep across the region through the weekend.

Utility experts noted that these offshore downslope winds blow in from the east toward the ocean, bringing extremely dry and warm conditions that significantly heighten wildfire risks.

PG&E initiated the shutoffs to prevent gusty winds from knocking down power lines or blowing trees and debris onto energized equipment.

"When we see these conditions are really primed for wildfire, we shut off the power so that we can prevent a wildfire even from starting. It is something we try and avoid," said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

"There are considered down slope windstorms and offshore winds because they're blowing from the land to the ocean. And so they can be very, very strong and very dry and very warm. And that's the reason there's such a fire danger," said Dr. Craig Clements, San Jose State University fire research laboratory director.

Bay Area PSPS outages

The Bay Area public safety power shutoff numbers from PG&E as of 4 p.m. are as follows:

Alameda - 4,797 customers

Contra Costa - 1,510

Napa - 2,950

Solano - 44

Sonoma - 2,021

Service restoration

What's next:

Despite early forecasts indicating the shutoff could last through Sunday, utility officials announced Thursday that approximately 6,300 East Bay customers could see service restored as early as Friday afternoon. Crews plan to conduct line and equipment inspections starting at noon Friday, with the potential to turn power back on by 4 p.m. if conditions allow.

"PG&E has analyzed and put in measures as best as they could and so the big picture is safety. And I'm appreciative of all that they've done," said Dean Tannewierz, a Sonoma County resident.

The outages have drawn frustration from some local residents who questioned why power was cut despite experiencing mild weather directly near their homes. Utility representatives explained that local equipment is often connected to infrastructure miles away in areas experiencing severe gusty winds or elevated fire threats.

"Three whole days for wind, for a weather element that has not occurred. So now we're wondering, what are you doing, PG&E," said Kristen Popcke, a Moraga resident.

Community resources

What you can do:

To assist affected residents—particularly seniors and individuals with medical or physical needs—Community Resource Centers have been set up throughout the region. Residents seeking center locations or additional assistance can dial 2-1-1.