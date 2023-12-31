Pittsburg police chase ends in crash, five injured

An overnight car chase after a sideshow in Pittsburg resulted in a crash that injured five people on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP believed the maroon Honda was coming from a sideshow and as the driver tried to evade officers at a high speed, the car slammed into a concrete wall on Bailey Road. All five people inside the vehicle were injured, CHP said.

At that point, law enforcement says officers responding to the scene were then attacked by what they believe were other sideshow participants. CHP said the participants threw whatever they could find at the officers, including a vice grip, pictured below.

Debris from the crash still remained on the street Sunday morning. Officers said it's been busy over the past few days, and they are expecting another full night with New Year's Eve celebrations on the way.