Pittsburg police respond to DA's office investigation into Antioch, Pittsburg officers

The Pittsburg Police Department responded in a statement on social media regarding the Friday announcement of a criminal investigation into alleged "crimes of moral turpitude" by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the FBI.

The District Attorney's Friday announcement was related to "crimes of moral turpitude" involving Antioch and Pittsburg police officers. The DA said authorities on Wednesday "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations" related to the investigation.

The Pittsburg Police Department Friday said in an Instagram post that it was aware of the investigation. "The investigation involves several local police officers, including three current Pittsburg police officers," the department wrote.

The department said it had been given information in September that one of its officers was involved in illegal activity.

SEE ALSO: Contra Costa County D.A., FBI investigating Antioch, Pittsburg police for 'broad range of offenses'

"The tip also indicated that other law enforcement officers were involved, but did not go into further details," the department said in the Instagram post. "When we learned of the allegations, we immediately contacted the district attorney's office and asked them to conduct an independent criminal investigation." The FBI and the district attorney's office met with the three officers on Wednesday. The three officers were put on paid administrative leave after the meeting, police said.

In the Friday announcement, prosecutors said they are reviewing active and closed cases involving officers under investigation, and that the two police departments and their respective cities are cooperating with the investigation.

"Moral turpitude" is "an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community," according to Merriam-Webster.

Advertisement

A call to the Antioch Police Department was not returned by press time.