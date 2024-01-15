Expand / Collapse search

Plane that crashed near Half Moon Bay originated out of East Bay

Authorities searching for plane crash survivors near Half Moon Bay

The search began on Sunday after a two-propeller plane was spotted traveling erratically near the coast. KTVU's James Torrez reports.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Wreckage discovered in the waters of Moss Beach in Half Moon Bay on Sunday night is that of a plane that crashed earlier Sunday evening after taking off in the East Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. First responders are now searching for any survivors.

Several agencies began the search after people in the area east of the Moss Beach Distillery saw what they thought was a two-propeller plane flying erratically around 7:13 p.m. They heard the engine sputter, and then they could no longer see it.

California Highway Patrol, the Sheriff's Office, Coastside Fire Protection District and the U.S. Coast Guard are all working together to locate an unknown number of survivors.

This is a developing story.