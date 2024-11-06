PG&E sees unplanned power outages as Diablo Winds whip throughout the region

The planned power outages that Pacific Gas and Electric began overnight will last well into Thursday as the Diablo Wind event blows on. Many customers wonder, once the winds die down, why it takes so long to restore power when the winds are light and breezy.

FILE - Power lineman (Scott Olson/Getty Images/File)

Planned power outages are designed to stop wildfires, but one of the problems is, thousands of folks have to go through this and that could last for hours, if not days. The windy weather that led to planned outages, also took a racked-up slew of weather-caused outages in PG&E's vast service area.

PG&E is reporting outages to 7,500 Bay Area customers due to issues like downed wires, on top of more than 16,000 in the region already affected by planned public safety power shutoffs.

"As forecasted, fierce winds entered PG&E's service area last night with peak wind gusts observed at 88 mph in St. Helena in Napa County," PG&E said in a release on Wednesday.

Steve Plevin who lives in the Pinewood neighborhood of the Oakland hills, is one of the many, warned well in advance, that outages were likely.

"The initial notice did tell us, we'd have no power all day today, all night, and until sometime tomorrow," said Mr. Plevin.

The real surprise came to 31,000 non-planned customers who lost power to weather-related power equipment damage from falling trees and branches. Either way, it's a pain.

"For most people, it's a huge inconvenience and it would be really helpful is if PG&E would get on towards undergrounding lines have to go through this and that could last for hours if not days." said Plevin.

Nonetheless, customers in the regularly designated planned outage areas see it as altogether frustrating.

"I mean we go through this every year, that one or two power outages and very little progress appears to be being made," Plevin said. "I think there could be a more effective process. What that is I'm not really sure. However, I do think there could be a more efficient process. It would be definitely helpful, more helpful if they did extend and have like a better idea of the amount of time they would need," said resident Tursika Bennett.

In the Bay Area, customers impacted most by the shutoffs on Wednesday were in the North Bay, where 4,575 were affected in Napa County and 4,496 in Solano County, according to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

The shutoffs were also impacting 2,373 customers in Alameda County; 1,815 in Sonoma County; 1,709 in Santa Clara County and 1,228 in Contra Costa County.

The reason outages last so long, when the wind hazard is gone, is because PG&E inspectors have to go look at each and every inch of line and every piece of equipment in the outage area to make sure there are no branches lying on it or trees have fallen through it. And, then and only then, can they restore power.

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread Red Flag Warning through 7 a.m. Thursday for the Bay Area and Central Coast, San Francisco, the Peninsula and Santa Cruz region.

Statewide, an estimated 22,000 are affected by the power shutoffs, and another 32,000 are estimated to be without power due to strong winds.

PG&E has opened 29 Community Resource Centers throughout 17 affected counties.

Customers can also contact 211 for local support, including locating transportation assistance, hotel support and food options during power outages.

Bay City News contributed to this report.