Plans underway for first-of-its-kind surf resort in Northern California

article

The Brief Plans are underway to build Northern California's first inland surf resort. The 25-acre project is called Alchemy Surf Resort and will offer year-round surfing. The resort will also include a hotel, bungalows, dining, a sports hub and other amenities.



Plans are underway for a new 25-acre state-of-the-art surf resort in Northern California, the first-of-its kind in the region and designed for experienced surfers and novices alike.

What we know:

It’s being described as a surf facility, hospitality, wellness, dining, and recreation destination that will include a 100-room hotel, more than 20 bungalows and a 28,390-square-foot surf center that will be open year round.

It's called Alchemy Surf Resort (ASR) and set to go up in west Placer County, north of Roseville, a roughly two-hour drive from San Francisco.

The project is being planned within the new Placer One development, a residential, business and higher-education community being built along the Highway 65 corridor.

Unanimous approval

In September, the Placer County Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the project, clearing a major milestone to secure critical regulatory approval.

"The project has gone through the county’s planning and review process, and the approved plans provide a framework for the applicant to provide a unique recreational destination business to the community," Placer County Planning Director Chris Pahule said in a statement announcing the planning commission’s approval of the project.

Chris Gallardo, founder and managing partner of ASR and its parent, Inland Surf Company, said that in addition to becoming a landmark destination, his team looked forward to bringing tourism and jobs to the area.

What the approval means

The planning commission's approval allows Alchemy to move forward with the design, financing and pre-construction activities, according to the resort developer.

"As we enter our next phase of financing and development, we see a unique opportunity for local investors and business leaders to participate in building something transformative in their own backyard—creating jobs, tourism, economic activity, and a destination that can become a lasting part of the region’s identity," said Alchemy Surf Resort co-founders Chris and Andrea Gallardo in a statement to KTVU.

The company said its resort seeks to make surfing "more accessible to families, athletes and communities throughout Northern California."

Alchemy’s vision also includes youth surf programs, competitions, as well as opportunities for adaptive and para-surfing athletes.

"At the heart of Alchemy is a simple belief: surfing and board sports can have a profoundly positive impact on people’s lives, but access shouldn’t be limited by where you live or your proximity to the ocean. Our vision is to remove those barriers and make surfing more accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities," the company said.

SEE ALSO: Last rides? After 50 years, Bay Area's iconic Great America may mark its last season next year

Surf lagoon and much more

The resort will be centered around a five-acre surf lagoon, using technology known as Wavegarden. The artificial wave generator is built with 62-modules and designed to produce 1,000 waves an hour for surfers of every level, from beginners to professionals, according to Wavegarden.

The resort's recreational offerings will also include a standing wave pool, an outdoor skate plaza, and a sports hub with equipment like trampolines, climbing walls, and indoor skate areas.

The project design also calls for man-made beaches, spas and cold plunges, a rooftop bar, event spaces, retail and waterside dining services.

Placer One

Dig deeper:

The resort is being folded into the new Placer One development, "the county’s first all-electric master-planned community" designed as a place where people can live, work and play.

Construction of the massive 2,200-acre development began four years ago. Plans include more than 5,600 housing units, expansive parks, a town center, business and office complexes, and a new satellite campus for Sacramento State to be operated in partnership with Sierra College.

"As part of the broader Placer One development, the surf park will not only support local businesses but also position the region as a leading destination for innovation and leisure," Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council was quoted as saying on Alchemy's website.

What's next:

Groundbreaking for the Alchemy Surf Resort project is targeted for late spring next year, with construction expected to take 18 to 24 months, according to the resort developer.

The company noted that as with any development of this scale, the dates will likely continue to be refined as the project moves through its phases.

"What began as an idea to bring surfing to our community is now becoming something much bigger," said Gallardo. "We have an opportunity to create a destination that is uniquely Northern California."

A surfer at Surfland Brasil featuring a Wavegarden wave pool. (Credit: Wavegarden, Surfland Brasil)

A surfer using Wavegarden in a "lab" setting. (Credit: Wavegarden )

(Chris Gallardo)

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's correspondence with Chris Gallardo, founder and managing partner of Inland Surf Company and Alchemy Surf Resort, a news release from ASR, the project's website as well as Placer One's website.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.