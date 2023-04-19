Pleasanton Home Depot employee killed while trying to stop theft was Eagle Scout, engaged

The Home Depot employee who was shot to death while trying to stop an in-store death was a Boy Scout leader who was engaged to be married later this summer, friends told KTVU, as police identified the two suspects who allegedly tried to steal some items and drive away.

Two family friends on Wednesday identified the 26-year-old killed on Tuesday at the Pleasanton store as Blake Mohs.

Meanwhile, Pleasanton police on Wednesday identified the alleged shoplifter as 32-year-old Benicia Knapps, 32, and the alleged getaway driver as David Guillory, 31. The pair, along with Knapp's child, were discovered by Alameda County sheriff's deputies about 2:30 p.m. in Oakland on Golf Links Road. A handgun was found in a nearby intersection.

The adults were detained and the child was released to relatives, police said.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, neither had been booked at Santa Rita Jail.

"I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting," Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said in a statement. "Through his service to Tri-Valley organizations, Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating."

Mohs was credited for his good work in the community.

Home Depot suspects.

Scott Rodgers told KTVU that Mohs was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in 2014, the highest rank a Scout can earn before his 18th birthday.

Rodgers said that Mohs was a "huge volunteer to our younger scouts" at Camp Royaneh in Cazadero along the Russian River.

Family friend Michael Pagendarm, who is an assistant Scout leader in Newark, also told KTVU that Mohs was great with the kids.

Mohs' wedding website shows he was supposed to be married on Aug. 12 at that exact camp site where he met his fiance while they were both volunteering with the scouts, Rodgers said.

Rodgers also told KTVU that the Home Depot in Pleasanton coincidentally is just blocks from the Scout Office on 6601 Owens Street.

Mohs was killed Tuesday about 2:15 p.m. inside the store at the Pleasanton Square Shopping Center when an unknown number of suspects began stealing items in the store, police and witnesses said.

Mohs worked in the loss prevention department, co-workers said.

Home Depot said the company is "heartbroken over this senseless tragedy," referring to the employee by his first name of Blake.

"Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him," the company statement read.

A co-worker called Mohs a "great guy. He was a very very nice young man. He would do anything for anybody and he was just trying to do his job for the store."

Customers were saddened and surprised.

Steve Venema of Pleasanton, who owns a construction company, said the entire ordeal is just "shocking."

"There's nothing in that store that's worth your life," he said.